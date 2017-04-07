Islamabad - Pakistan’s top tier education institute, Roots International Schools recognised the efforts and achievements of its students on Wednesday evening.

The 29th Annual Convocation and High Achiever’s Ceremony of Roots International Schools and Metropolitan International University College, was held at Jinnah Convention Centre where dignitaries from education industry, prominent figures from media, CEO RIS and Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq and Executive Director Sara Walid were present.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest of the ceremony while High Commissioner for Bangladesh, Tarik Ahsan, Ambassador of Tunisia, Adel Elarbi, Ambassador of Palestine, Walid Abu Ali, Ambassador of Belarus, Andrei G Ermolovich, Charge D’ Affairs of Portugal, Joao Paulo Sabido Costa and Ambassador of Tajikistan, Jononov Sherali were also in attendance as ‘Guest of Honor’ along with Christina Tomlinson, Counsellor For Public Affairs, US Embassy, and President RCCI, Raja Amir Iqbal.

The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran, followed by national anthem and welcome address from Walid Mushtaq. Walid Mushtaq congratulated the students and said that students should embrace the next chapter of life with enthusiasm and determination.

Chief guest Ahsan Iqbal gave the keynote address where he appreciated Roots International Schools for providing the best education to students and congratulated the graduating batch as well as this year’s high achievers.

Iqbal, while talking about the role of youth in building the future of this country, said, “I strongly believe youth can change and shape the future of this country.” He urged students to participate in country’s socio-economic development by pursuing their dreams and passions.

Over 1000 students from BSc, A-Levels, IBDP and IGCSE–III received graduation certificates while medals and shields were received by distinction holder from Walid Mushtaq and Guest of Honour. Distinction holders gave their perspectives and shared wonderful experience and learning opportunities at RIS.

Students from Westridge, Wellington, Richmond and Rawal Campus performed in the ceremony on multiple themes which included ‘Rhythm of Unity’, ‘Harmony of Muslim Countries’, ‘7 successful decades of Pakistani Women’ and Chinese as well as Egyptian performance. The aim of the performances was to highlight the culture of Pakistan and Pakistan’s successful relationship with other countries.

Adel Elarbi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Pakistan at the end of ceremony remarked, “The future of our world is based on the education of youth. In my country Tunisia, we believe that the strongest weapon to face the future is to invest on young generation.

That is the real battle nowadays.” He further added that he was impressed by the commitment of Roots international Schools for their continuous efforts they are deploying in field of innovation and modernization of education according to international standards.

“This involvement should be supported and boosted. My presence here today is an illustration of my continuous support.”

Proud parents of graduating students, faculty and branch heads from Lahore, Sialkot, Wah, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were also present for the ceremony.