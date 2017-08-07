Islamabad-Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) has provided medical treatment to 1.46 million patients at hospital’s OPD during first six months of current year.

Out of these patients, many patients got admission due to serious medical complications while many of them were also operated, FGPC’s spokesman Dr Shareef Astori said talking to APP.

He said that the hospital has also started evening OPD to facilitate the incoming patients. He said that free medicines were also being provided to patients. He said that the hospital has provided medical treatment to 5.93 million patients during last two years.

He said that 2.9 million patients received medical treatment in 2014-15 while 3.03 million patients received treatment during 2015-16.

He said that the number of out-patients in morning was 0.96 million, out-patients in evening were 0.125 million while emergency services received 0.233 million patients. Similarly, he added, dispensaries and centres OPDs received 0.472 million while vaccination and immunization services received 33,917 patients.

He said blood bank services have served 89,132 patients, radiology services 0.109 million, pathology services 0.84 million, indoor services (admission) 32,282 patients and 8,262 surgeries were also performed during the period.

He said that the patients provided treatment during the year 2015-16 included out-patients in morning at the hospital was 1.012 million, out-patients in evening 0.128 million, emergency services 0.257 million, dispensaries and centres OPDs 0.432 million and vaccination and immunization services 25,735 patients, he added.

He said radiology services have supported 0.139 million, Pathology services 0.88 million, indoor services (admission) 26,503 patients and 5,343 surgeries were also performed during the period.