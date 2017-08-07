Islamabad-With the advent of August, preparations to celebrate 70th the Independence Day of the country started in full swing to express love and affection for homeland in befitting manner.

In twin cities, major government and private organizations are busy to finalize special programs for the Independence Day including, seminars, dialogues, lectures, essay and quiz competitions besides, especial decorative arrangements of the offices.

Flag hoisting ceremonies would be held in all federal and provincial capitals and cannon salute would be paid to the heroes of our country who rendered remarkable sacrifices for the nation. People from various walks of life are decorating their houses and buildings with national flags and buntings, while the main roads are also being adorned with flags and fancy lights. Decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-coloured garlands, badges, Minar-e-Pakistan models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes, said a shopkeeper at a local market.

The business of these items at all big stores as well as by roadside vendors remain on peak till August 14, which shows the zeal of people of all age groups, a shopkeeper remarked. Shopkeepers and youngsters play National songs in their shops and a vehicle which gives the message that whole nation is united and value independence.

However, people complained of the high prices of flags, pictures of national heroes and other stuff like badges, buntings, historical places models, etc. Printers and makers of bindings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business.

Children enthusiasm is at its peak that collects stickers, badges and other items to decorate their bicycles, motor bikes and cars and take round of the city in form of a rally to express their solidarity with the country.

