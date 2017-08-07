700 cell phones confiscated

at airport

ISLAMABAD: The custom officials have taken 700 latest cellular phones into custody at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad, and started investigation.

According to details, the phones were recovered from 19 vaccine cartons of World Health Organization (WHO) that were being sent to Quetta by workers of a company named EPI.

Upon query, the workers told custom officials that these mobile phones have been gifted by the international organisation. The authorities have ceased the phones and demanded their record from the company.–INP

Man killed over financial issue

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed while another critically injured allegedly over money transaction issue here in the jurisdiction of Koral police station. One Javed khan told to Koral police that, Hamza, Ijaz Sharon shot dead his relative Nazeer khan and injured Dilawar over the issue of money deal. Both the dead and injured were rushed to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.–Online

Shopkeepers booked over violation of labour laws

RAWALPINDI: Cantt police Station has booked a man for hiring an underage boy as labourer.

Inspector child protection Bureau Ahsan Yousaf told the Cantt police that, One Wali ur Rehman Khan has hired 11-year-old boy for his motorcycle shop as labourer. Child protection Bureau took the child in its custody and summoned the father of child, in this respect. Police have started investigation.–Online

Tortured body found

ISLAMABAD: (Online): A tortured dead body has been found in the vicinity of Ramna Police Station here.

A passerby spotted the body in the jungle and informed the police.

Soon after receiving the information, police reached at the spot and shifted the dead body to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the deceased was identified as Nasir Khan, hailing from Swabi. Police have started investigation into the matter.–Online

Water shortage hits UC-90

Rawalpindi (Online): The residents of Union Council 90 are facing severe problems due to acute water shortage during the hot weather.

They complained that they have been facing water shortage problems frequently and for this they have to travel for miles. They alleged that authorities concerned were not serious to resolve water issue permanently.

According to sources, the public representatives are reluctant to resolve this matter, as water supply contract was given to private firms while the private firms are busy looting and overcharging the residents with both hands.

An official associated with WASA said that it was tanker mafia, which was looting the citizens. He accused the WASA tube-wells operators for creating artificial water crises in UC-90.

Ahmed, a resident of UC-90 lashed out the authorities by saying that residents are facing severe water shortage for drinking and cooking purposes. He said that the public are left at the mercy of tanker mafia, who are busy extorting money and selling water at double rates.

Man booked for hurling life threats

Islamabad (Online): A man has been booked for allegedly hurling life threats to neighbour here in the Aabpara Police Station’s jurisdiction.

Siraj Mohammad, a resident of Aabpara, told the police that his goats entered in the fields of Shakeel. After this he got infuriated stormed into his house and started hurling life threats. Police have registered a case and started investigation.