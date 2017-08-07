Islamabad-The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs50 billion and deposited in national exchequer during the last 3 years.
According to spokesperson of NAB, the number of complaints, inquiries and investigations during this period is almost double than the previous years.
He said that a comprehensive Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement was launched by NAB to root out corruption from the society by making all the public and private institutions to serve the nation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Aug-2017 here.