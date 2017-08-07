Islamabad-The National Accountability Bureau has recovered Rs50 billion and deposited in national exchequer during the last 3 years.

According to spokesperson of NAB, the number of complaints, inquiries and investigations during this period is almost double than the previous years.

He said that a comprehensive Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement was launched by NAB to root out corruption from the society by making all the public and private institutions to serve the nation.