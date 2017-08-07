Islamabad-The pre-primary education enrolment - a vital constituent of a child’s elementary education – has witnessed an increase at national level by 1.9 per cent during 2017.

At international level, it is recommended that every child must be provided with pre-primary education to prepare him/her for later stages of education. Prep or Katchi class is meant for children between 3 to 4 years of age.

Annual Development Programme data on Sunday revealed at national level, pre-primary enrolment has been witnessing an increase and reached 9.80 million in 2015-16 as compared to 9.58 million in 2014-15.

The data further revealed that in Federal Public Sector Development 2016-17, an amount of Rs2.22 billion has been provided for 12 on-going and new projects of the Education & Professional Training.

An amount of Rs3.06 billion had also been allocated for on-going and new education related projects being handled by Finance and Capital Administration & Development Division.

The implementation of PSDP funded projects would have long lasting impact on inclusive socio-economic development of the country.

The provincial governments, in their Annual Development Programmes (ADPs) for 2017 have also prioritized up-gradation of girls’ primary school to middle/high schools, construction of new boys’ and girls’ schools and colleges, up-gradation of boys’ primary school to Middle/high/higher secondary levels along with provision of missing facilities, provision of scholarship through endowment funds and scholarship schemes, provision of stipends to girls students up to Matric level, improvement of physical infrastructure, establishment of IT/ Science labs in secondary and higher secondary level schools and strengthening of Provincial Institutes of Teacher Education (PITE).

All the provinces have allocated budget to education foundations and development budget have been allocated for capacity building of teachers for quality education in public sector schools and establishment of cadet colleges to meet the demand of quality education.

Punjab government during last fiscal year allocated Rs67.82 billion against last year’s allocation of Rs55.56 billion, an increase of 22.1 per cent for 231 on-going and 475 new development projects for education which included for school education Rs47.76 billion, Higher Education Rs17.22 billion, Special Education Rs.0.96 billion and Literacy Rs1.88 billion.

During 2017, Sindh government allocated Rs.20.07 billion as compared to Rs14.82 billion for last year, showing an increase of 35.4 per cent for 172 on-going and 225 new development projects for education which included Rs15.14 billion for Education & Literacy, Rs 0.21 billion for Special Education, Rs1.76 billion for Sindh TEVTA and Rs2.96 billion for Universities & Boards.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) allocated Rs17.23 billion in 2017 as compared to Rs16.39 billion in 2016, showing an increase of 5.12 per cent for 109 on-going and 23 new development projects for development of education. It included Primary Education Rs2.23 billion, Secondary Education Rs10.22 billion and Higher Education Rs4.78 billion.

The Balochistan government allocated Rs6.65 billion for FY-2017 against Rs10.20 billion last year for 201 on-going and 110 new development projects for development of education which included Rs 0.542 billion for Primary Education, Rs 0.232 billion for Middle/Elementary Education, Rs 0.795 billion for Secondary Education, Rs2.274 billion for College Education, Rs 0.534 billion for University Education, Rs2.258 billion for General Education and Rs 0.016 billion for technical education during FY-2017.