Islamabad-The Pakistan Qaumi Yakjehti Concil (PQYC), in coordination with Directorate of Federal Education, has chalked out a comprehensive to celebrate Independence week from August 8 with zeal and fervour.

The PQYC would organize different programmes in the federal capital to mark the 70th Independence anniversary of the motherland, according to a statement issued here Saturday. The weeklong programme was chalked out at a special meeting of the Council held under the Chairmanship of Nasim Ahmed Usman who on the occasion lauded services of Director Federal Education, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi for his cooperation in organizing the programmes. As per the programme, Quran Khani, Mehfil Darood and special prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan would be held on August 8.

On August 9, a competition of national songs would be organised at Margallah Post Graduate College for Women while on August 10 a speech competition on the topic of “We and Today’s Pakistan” would be held in the same college.

On August 11 stickers would be distributed with written message “What Pakistan has given to us and what we gave to our country.” While on August 12 meetings of children would be organised with different leaders. On August 13, Sunday a 500-feet long flag of Pakistan would be hoisted in Lakeview Park.