Islamabad-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed owner of an under-construction Mall in Phase-VIII Bahria Town, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and the construction work.

Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has declared the advertisement suggesting ‘approved by RDA’, by the under-construction Dominion Mall in Phase-VIII Bahria Town as illegal. RDA Director MP&TE Jamshaid Aftab has issued notices to Hashmat Iqbal, owner of Dominion Mall, and the marketing company and directed him to stop illegal advertisement.

The notice stated that the construction of 800 shops and 1200 apartments in the mall is unauthorized. The notice warned the owner that if the construction work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the mall. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.