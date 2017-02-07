rawalpindi - A British national woman of Pakistani origin appeared before the City Police Officer (CPO) on Monday and lodged a complaint against her husband. The police chief, while taking action, ordered the SHO Police Station Kallar Syedan to inquire the matter and lodge a case against the accused.

On the other hand, the lady also approached the British High Commission for legal assistance against the injustice done by her husband, who is also said to be a UK national.

According to details, Farzana Kausar, a British national of Pakistani origin, resident of Chah Wala, Kotli, AJK, appeared before CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and filed a complaint seeking help against her hsuband’s alleged injustice. In the application, Kausar said that she got married with Sheraz of Manglora area some 12 years ago and had two kids.

She said her husband had arrived in Pakistan and contracted second marriage with another lady without her permission. “I also flew to Pakistan on January 22 after hearing about second marriage of my husband and tried to confirm whether he really contracted the second marriage or not but he denied and asked me to arrange Rs2.5 million for buying a house in Islamabad,” Farzana mentioned in the application. She said that she arranged the cash and 25 tolas of gold and went Manglora village to hand him over the money for buying new house.

Meanwhile, she added it was revealed that Sheraz contracted the second marriage on which she refused to give money and gold to him. She alleged that Sheraz pulled out pistol and snatched her bag containing the cash and gold.

A spokesperson of British High Commission, however, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed that the victim lady approached the embassy for legal assistance and her case was referred to Councillor Section for further action besides advising the victim lady to lodge a complaint with the Rawalpindi police chief. Despite several calls and SMS made by this correspondent, Sheraz, husband of Farzana Kausar, did not offer his comments on the issue.