ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik, Monday called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to resolve the underpass and parking issues in Blue Area, as absence of these facilities was creating hurdles in promoting business activities in the largest business track in Islamabad.

He said this while addressing a large gathering of traders during his visit along with a delegation to congratulate the newly elected office bearers of Traders Welfare Association, Blue Area, Islamabad, said a statement issued here by the chamber. Khalid Malik Senior Vice President, Tahir Ayub Vice President ICCI, Khalid Javed Chairman Founder Group, Abdul Rauf former President FPCCI, Tariq Sadiq, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Ishtiaq Qureshi and others were in the ICCI delegation.

He urged upon Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad/Chairman CDA to look into the major issues.

Abdul Rauf former President FPCCI and Khalid Javed Chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers of TWA Blue Area and said that regular elections in markets were promoting democratic culture in the business community.

They assured that ICCI would cooperate and work with TWA Blue Area for resolving the key issues of traders of the area.

Speaking at the occasion, Yousaf Rajput newly elected President, Traders Welfare Association and Sagheer Ahmed Malik Group

Chairman Blue Area, Islamabad highlighted the key issues of the traders of their area.

They said that Blue Area was the largest business track in Islamabad, yet was facing multiple problems.

They said lack of underpass and parking facility were major issues and urged that CDA should resolve these issues on priority.

They vowed to work hard for redressing the problems of traders of Blue Area and hoped that ICCI would provide all possible support in these efforts.

Malik Sohail Hussain Chief Coordinator FPCCI, Raja Hasan Akhtar General Secretary TWA Blue Area and others also spoke on the occasion.

=============