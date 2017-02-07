rawalpindi - City Traffic Police Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads picked up over 1322 vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way and the owners were issued tickets during first six days.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shahid Ali Yousaf, a grand operation had been launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in that regard at important city roads. Traffic Wardens and field officers have been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO said orders have been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators.

on Murree Road, Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar,

Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also present to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said wrong parking which was one of the main causes of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazaar, College Road, Murree Road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded.