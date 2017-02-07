rawalpindi - Seven members of a family, including three children, sustained burnt injuries when an explosion occurred in a house located at Tamasabad due to gas leakage in wee hours on Monday.

The injured were moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by Rescue 1122 for medical treatment while fire brigade extinguished the fire.

According to police and rescuers, the family switched on a heater for warming the room where they were sleeping. However, they forgot to switch off the heater and the SNGPL suspended gas supply after sometime in the night. They said the gas started filling in room after the supply was restored. They said an explosion took place when family member tried to lit a match injuring seven members of the family. Those who sustained burnt injuries were identified as Gulistan Khan (32), his wife Jameela Bibi (30), their siblings Osama (12), Zeeshan (6), Hooria (1), Hifsa (2) and Emaan (10), said a doctor while talking to The Nation. He added the condition of Gulistan Khan was critical as he received 60 per cent burnt injuries.

while the other family members were damaged slightly who had also been discharged after providing initial medical treatment.

Police also visited the damaged house and mentioned the occurrence of blast in daily crime register. “The blast took place because of gas leakage in which seven family members sustained burnt injuries,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, eight labourers went unconscious after consuming dinner at a local hotel located near Roomi Park, within limits of Police Station (PS) Cantt, a source told. The victim labourers were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment where their condition was told to be stable. According to police, all the victim labourers were employed with a private company and belonged to Liyyah district.