ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, has approved the leave application of Prime Minister's counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan in the Panama Papers case.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, yesterday, submitted a request in the Supreme Court to obtain leave.

The PM’s lawyer stated in his request that he will not be unoccupied from February 13 to 24 due to personal commitments.

According to sources, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar issued administrative orders on Khan’s request. Justice Nisar said leave will not be effective if the hearing on the Panama case is resumed in the duration.

The hearing was deferred due to the ill-health of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, one of the judges on the SC bench hearing the Panama case. Justice Saeed has been advised rest by his doctors.

The hearing was expected to resume, yesterday. However, it is expected to be held on February 13.