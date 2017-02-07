rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Monday arranged a stage play titled “Laho Laho Kashmir” to highlight Indian atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir.

The play was written and directed by Syed Saleem Afandi. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and former RD Naheed Manzoor were present on the occasion.

An exhibition was also arranged in the RAC while putting the portraits depicting Indian army atrocities against Kashmiris. Mashal Malik, wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, inaugurated the exhibition while Abdul Hameed Lon, Abdul Jalil alias Chacha Cricket, Malik Meharban Awan and Chairperson Peace and Culture Rehana Hussain Malik were also present.

The play was acted by Waheed Minhas, Sapna Shah, Saleem Afandi, Jhalak Ali, Liaqat Shah, Tahir Sherazi and others. The main object of the drama was to highlight the current abysmal situation in the Indian Held Kashmir.

The play also paid great tributes to Kashmiri people for their struggle to self-determination. Addressing the participants, Mashal Malik condemned Indian forces’ barbarianism against innocent and helpless people of Kashmir and urged the UN to play its role for giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

She said the Indian troops killed the Kashmiri youth and then dragged their dead bodies on roads. She said the Indian army has also been victimising her husband for raising voice for the people of Kashmir. “The Indian army even did not spare my four-year-old daughter and tortured her,” she said. Mashal urged media and the political leaders to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces.