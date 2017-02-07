islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has constituted special teams headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders.

These teams have been constituted following directions of Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan and Zonal SPs would supervise campaigns in their respective areas. In a meeting held at Rescue 15, the SSP reviewed the previous performance of all police officials and directed to accelerate efforts to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest.

The meeting was attended among others by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas, SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Haider, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Industrial Area) Hassan Iqbal, all SDPOs and Station House Officers of all police stations.

The SSP sought proposals from all police officials to accelerate this campaign for better output. It was decided that one SDPO would supervise two teams as one team would ensure documentation and other arrest of absconders. The SSP directed to provide resources to these teams and asked to bring into his notice in case of any hurdle about arrest of any proclaimed offender.

Mr. Kiani said that those showing good performance would be encouraged through special rewards while poor performers would have to face disciplinary action.