Islamabad (PR) - Roots International Schools held an important strategic association with China considering that Pakistan and China have long acclaimed close connections. The longstanding ties between the two countries have been communally favourable as China has been referred as “time-tested and all-weather comrade”. With a view to promote ethnic, social liaison between China and Pakistan and to forge collaboration between the two countries, the RIS celebrated the Chinese New Year and the traditional Chinese conducts persisted for a week.

The Roots International Schools initiated Chinese language programme with a vision to enrich knowledge base, wisdom competences, innovative interdisciplinary learning opportunities and language and cultural diversities.