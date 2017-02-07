islamabad - The warning by high-ups to the habitual late-comers to office seems to have fallen on deaf ears as only 80 per cent of the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) employees come to work on time, suggests the data compiled by the IT Directorate of the Authority.

The authorities have had introduced a bio-metric attendance system at the CDA headquarters to replace manual system of marking of attendance to maintain punctuality in the authority but amazingly, average 20 per cent officials still turn up late. The data has been generated for the months of November and December 2016. The system has found 7 directorates of the Authority as ‘Top Habitual Late’ that include HRD, Public Relations, Architecture, Law, Master Planning Cell, Housing Societies and DDO Treasury Division.

The data exclusively available with The Nation shows user count of HRD Directorate at 99 while 45 per cent have been recorded as ‘Present’ and 18.9 per cent of them are marked as ‘Late’. Similarly, user count of Public Relations Directorate stands at 22 while 42 per cent have been recorded as ‘Present’ and 18 per cent have been marked as ‘Late’. 17 per cent each of Architecture, Law, Master Planning Cell, Housing Societies directorates and the DDO Treasury Division have been recorded as ‘Late’, according to the data. The ‘Presents’ of these five directorates have been recorded as 39-57 per cent which is below even 50 per cent.

The data suggests that all the officials don’t use the digital system to record their attendance and getting the officials to report for work on time has become a bigger challenge than the Authority had anticipated. Despite introduction of technology and warnings, only 80-85 per cent of the employees reach their work stations when the clock strikes eight, according to the bio-metric attendance system. CDA offices work from 8am to 4pm with an hour lunch break at 1pm. A large number of the civic body’s offices are still out of the reach from the bio-metric attendance system. Currently, only the chairman secretariat and Capital Hospital have the facility of bio-metric attendance while all other offices are using the manual ways of recording attendance of their staff.

All employees are required to mark attendance in the morning and afternoon. Habitual late coming is viewed as conduct unbecoming of a government employee and disciplinary action may be taken against such an officer, said the rules.