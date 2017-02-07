ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday held Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the attack on PPP leader Shaukat Basra.

In a statement, he said the PPP holds Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the attack and demands immediate arrest of the culprits to bring them to justice.

“On the face, it seems that the remnants of Zia (ul Haq) in South Punjab backed by the Gullo butts (hooligans) nurtured and sustained by the Punjab chief minister for advancing his political agenda are responsible for the attack,” he said.

He added: “If the murderers of party activist Imtiaz Haider and those behind the pre-meditated attack are not arrested immediately the PPP will hold the Punjab CM responsible and proceed accordingly”.

Zardari said that Basra was attacked as he planned to join the local people in their protest against police excesses and brutalities at the behest of some influential people of the area.

Earlier, Basra also held a news conference highlighting how the police had become a “pawn” in the hands of political masters and demanded withdrawal of politically motivated cases against the innocent people.

Basra’s secretary Imtiaz who was hit in the head died on the spot while Basra and his cousin Usman were injured and immediately rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, PPP Vice-President Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the attack on Basra. In a statement, she termed the attack a terror activity and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

She said that enemies of the party do not want Basra to stand by the local people and protest against police excesses. “Such incident cannot frighten PPP workers,” she said.