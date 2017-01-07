Rawalpindi-The Adiala Jail authorities have transferred some nine prisoners, who were involved in a brawl, to two other prisons at Attock and Jhelum to avoid further tension, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The authorities said the inmates were transferred to maintain law and order situation in the jail, sources said.

The inmates, who were shifted from Adiala Jail to Attock jail, identified as Faizan Babar, Sherazur Rehman, Hamid Iqbal, Usman Babar, were involved in dacoity and street crimes and belonged to the land grabber Taji Khokhar gang, who is imprisoned for killing a woman Sabira Bibi, in a land dispute. While the other group of inmates belonging to a minority were shifted to Jhelum jail, including Tariq Masih, Qabil Laal, Shehzad Joseph, Arslan Haider and Suhail Ahmed.

They were involved in dacoity, murder and street crimes, sources added.

In a press release issued on Friday, Adiala Jail Superintendent Saeed Ullah Gondal also confirmed that following the orders of DIG prisons and district and sessions judge the jail authority has transferred Faizan Babar group and Tariq Masih group to Attock and Jhelum jails respectively from Adiala Jail for their involvement in a scuffle on a minor issue on Wednesday.

According to sources, the jail authorities have transferred a total of nine under-trial inmates, who were responsible for a clash in which three out of five Christian inmates were injured, to Attock and Jhelum districts jails to avoid further tension in Adiala Jail. They said DIG prisons and district and sessions judge ordered the jail superintendent to move the two trouble-maker groups to Attock and Jhelum jails. “All the inmates were shifted to other jails amid tight security,” sources said.

However, no action was taken against Khokhar who along with his gang mercilessly tortured Christian inmates besides cropping ears of Masih and disfiguredg faces of four others for not paying him regard and providing massage service.

On the other hand, Gondal, in a press release, said that no inmate is being given protocol. “The situation in Adiala Jail is under control. Efforts are being made to run all affairs of the jail smoothly,” he said.

A source, who is affiliated with country’s top security department, told The Nation that earlier Kashif alias Kashoo of Khokhar group was shifted to Jhelum from Adiala Jail because of his involvement in torturing fellow prisoners on orders of Khokhar. He added that another clash might occur between Kashoo and Masih groups in Jhelum jail. The authorities should remain vigilant on this sensitive issue, he said.