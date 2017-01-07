Rawalpindi - The Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport Manager Amanullah Alvi handed over the wallet to a passenger who lost it at the airport while coming back from Abu Dhabi, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson informed on Friday.

According to her, a passenger namely Shabbir Momin, who arrived at the airport from Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2016, had lost his wallet containing 10,575 Dirhams and a credit card in the international departure lounge.

The spokesperson added that the CAA facilitation cell found the lost wallet but faced difficulties in tracing the owner as there was no residential address or document to identify him. She said CAA facilitation cell handed it over to Passenger Feedback and Suggestion Cell for further investigation and action.