Islamabad-Special Investigation Unit Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Islamabad has arrested a car-lifter, Syed Maqsood Jan Bacha and recovered a stolen vehicle along with fake registration book from his possession. The ACLC team arrested Bacha, son of Syed Ali Akbar Jan Bacha, a resident of Swabi district and recovered a vehicle (LZL-3797) in case no 399 dated December 26, 2016 under sections 420/468/471/411 of PPC at Sabzi Mandi police station. The accused along with his gang members used to lift vehicles from Islamabad as well as Punjab. He sold those vehicles with fake documents to public on full price. Further interrogation is underway.