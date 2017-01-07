Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a comprehensive plan for Murree to keep the traffic flow smooth and facilitate the tourists during the snowfall season.

While giving the details of the traffic plan on Friday, acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid said that an emergency helpline (051-9269200) had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists who could contact the police round the clock in case of an emergency.

He said that helpline centres would also serve as control rooms from where all possible facilities would be provided to the tourists and all-out efforts would be made to cope with any untoward situation.

He said that an extra force of traffic wardens have been deployed on all the points in Murree under the supervision of inspectors and DSPs. He said the tourists should avoid travelling in Murree during night as it can be dangerous because the roads are slippery and the fog often envelopes the hill station.

“The vehicle owners should ply their vehicles after wrapping the wheels with steel chains,” he said. He also advised the road users to drive slow and maintain a good distance from vehicle moving ahead to avoid any mishap in the hilly area.

The vehicle owners should also avoid parking vehicles in the middle of the road as it can trigger traffic jam, he said. The commuters should obey traffic rules and should not make double line in Murree during snowfall, the acting CTO said. He also advised the tourists to keep reserve petrol, warm clothes and dry fruits with them while travelling in Murree.

“The traffic police officials are striving to provide best facilities to the tourists as more wardens have been deputed to ensure smooth flow of traffic so that the tourists may enjoy the snowfall and chilly weather,” he said.

The CTO said that pamphlets were being distributed among the visitors to make them aware of the traffic routes and prevailing conditions in the area.He said that strict action would be taken against the violators and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

He appealed to the tourists to cooperate with the police so that traffic mess particularly during the snowfall season might be avoided.