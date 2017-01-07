Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has rounded up a drug peddler who was involved in supplying drugs to students in the educational institutions of twin cities.



It also recovered huge quantity of narcotics from the possession of the drug peddler, identified as Waheed Ali, informed ANF Force Commander Brigadier Hammad Ahmed Dogar at a press briefing on Friday.



He said a case was registered against the drug supplier while further investigation was underway.



While addressing the press conference, Brigadier Dogar said that on special instructions of ANF Director General Major General Nasir Dilawar Shah, the force deployed special surveillance teams and informers to surface drug gangs involved in supplying drugs in educational institutions, especially in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.



Brigadier Dogar added Ali was involved in supplying narcotics to well-off students at educational institutes of the city.



The individual was kept under surveillance for over three weeks for a red-handed catch. Finally, he was arrested with a recovery of 27 tokens of weed and 32 blotters of LSD. Price of a token of weed is Rs3,300 and Rs2,000 for a blotter.



Total worth of these drugs is Rs1,53,100, he informed.



He further shared that in the last month, ANF conducted six operations and arrested 11 drug suppliers from educational institutions and registered cases against them.



It is working to surface the anomalies which provide space for drug outlaws to successfully operate in educational institutions. In this context, some of the institutions have also been contacted and given suggestions by ANF for administrative actions within their legal powers.



At present, ANF holds back the names of addicts and recipients to grant a chance to affected youth for treatment.



There is a dire need of pro-active cooperation by authorities of educational institutions to take stringent measures to address menace, Brigadier Dogar said.