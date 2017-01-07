Islamabad - Islamabad district administration has prohibited harvesting of crops and raising illegal constructions on Capital Development Authority (CDA)-acquired land in the areas of Saidpur model village and Noorpur Shahan in the federal capital.

The action has been taken under section 144 CrPC 1898. The order came into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months starting from January 3. The district magistrate Islamabad in an order said that he had come to know through CDA that growing illegal construction in the shape of massive structure is being carried out within Saidpur model village and Noorpur Shahan which besides polluting the environment is also encroaching upon the civic agency’s acquired areas.

CDA teams are executing vigorous operation on site to demolish all such illegal dwellings. Illegal occupation of CDA-acquired land in the capital has had been a problem the authority has been trying to overcome since decades with little success in this regard.

Organised land mafia in active connivance with CDA officials is behind illegal occupation of the state land in the capital.