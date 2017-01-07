Islamabad - National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Friday directed Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) to ensure water availability and access to the Thalian Joint Venture Partner Housing Project from the Motorway before its formal launch. It also decided to invite Joint Venture Partner of the project, officials from National Highway Authority and FGEHF for a comprehensive briefing on the issue.

The committee met under the chairmanship of MNA Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari in Islamabad. FGEHF director general apprised the committee that feasibility of water availability was carried out by Geo-physics Department of Quaid-i-Azam University which had confirmed ample amount of water available for the project.

He further informed about the foundation’s plan for construction of a minidam for water storage and installation of tube wells that would supply water to the housing project. He informed that development work would not be initiated until observations of the committee had been addressed.

The committee directed the housing foundation to increase quota for widows of deceased federal government employees from 1 to 3 per cent, keeping in view their hardship.

It also directed to expedite the land acquisition and process of verification of the data of the potential members of housing scheme in sector F-14 and F-15.

The committee was apprised that data (quota and category wise) of membership drive phase-II had been uploaded on the FGEHF website and consent letters have been issued to members in categories 1-3.

He said that the development work would be initiated upon acquiring physical possession of the land from the District Administration, Islamabad and would be completed within two years.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rajab Ali Khan Baloch, Rana Zahid Hussain Khan, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khalida Mansoor, Nighat Parveen Mir, Abdul Sattar Bachani, Imran Zafar Laghari, Sajid Nawaz Khan, and Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Ministry of Housing and Works secretary, FGEHF director general and other officers of the concerned departments.