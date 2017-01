The intermittent rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

Rawalpindi received twenty-six millimeter rain, Kotli sixteen, Muzaffarabad fifteen, Islamabad eleven, Lower Dir ten, Murree nine and Saidu Sharif eight millimeter. Lowest temperature recorded as Kalat -07 °C, Parachinar, Gupis -05°C, Skardu, Quetta, Astore , Dalbandin -04°C, Bagrote, Kalam, Dir -03 °C, Drosh, Malamjabba, Hunza, Murree -02°C.