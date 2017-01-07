Islamabad-Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would soon compose a rare audio video recording of legendary musician Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

It was decided in a condolence meeting held at the council premises to pay tribute to late Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. The meeting was presided over by PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah. Jamal Shah paid rich tribute to the legendary musician for his meritorious services rendered in the field of music. He said Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was an academy in his own right.

It was also decided in the meeting that PNCA would also organise a condolence reference to pay him tribute on January 11.

A legendary musician Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was born in Patiala in 1938 and migrated to Lahore in 1947 after partition. He was awarded `Tamgha Khidmat,’ ‘Sitara Imtiaz,’ pride of performance and many other awards. He was at equal ease to sing all forms of music right from classical to light.

He was the younger brother of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and elder brother of Hamid Ali Khan. He was paternal uncle of Shafqat Amanat Ali and late Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

He was a true representative of Patiala gharana.

He learned music from his father Ustad Akhtar Hussain at an early age. His excellence in classical and semi-classical music is yet to be surpassed.