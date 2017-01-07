Islamabad - Islamabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kiani on Friday directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest. In a meeting held at Rescue-15, he reviewed the overall performance of heads of various police stations which was also attended among others by SPs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The SSP also directed all police officials to launch effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders as well as other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and ensure their immediate arrest. He said that their performance would be reviewed after four days and those involved in sluggish policing would have to face disciplinary action. Kiani directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets. He ordered all police officials for reviewing security arrangements themselves around media houses and educational institutes.

He further stressed upon speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed soon.

Kiani said that those involved in sluggish investigation should not be given important assignments and capable police officials would be included for fair investigation.