Islamabad - Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate for Khushab district council chairman, Sumaira Malik’s, petition to IHC chief justice to form a new bench in the matter.

In her petition, Sumaira had challenged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s orders dated December 28, 2016 wherein it had nullified the election of chairman and vice-chairman of Khushab district council and previously the same bench had suspended this order of the commission.

On Friday, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and sent the matter to IHC Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi after the counsel of her opponent candidate Malik Ameer Haider Sangha raised objection over the bench.

In the said elections, PML-N’s Sumaira and Malik Masood Nazeer Awan were declared as returned candidates. However, their opponent candidates Sangha and Haji Muhammad Ameer Kalasi challenged the elections results before the ECP alleging that the secrecy of the ballot was disregarded and the voters cast their votes after showing these to the returned candidates.

It was December 28, 2016 when ECP with a majority of 3:1 had ordered for re-elections that Sumaira challenged before the IHC through her counsel Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri.

Sumaira in her petition before the IHC cited ECP through its secretary, Sangha, Kalasi, Malik Safdar Hyat Awan, Rehmat Khatoon, district returning officer, returning officer for local government and presiding officer as respondents.

ECP Chairman Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, members Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (retd) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch had ordered for re-elections in Khushab while ECP member from Punjab Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi dissented the majority decision.

In her petition, Sumaira adopted that once the elections results were declared and consolidated, ECP had no role except to issue a notification of the returned candidates. Any matter regarding irregularities in the election process could have been disputed before the election tribunal instead of ECP.

She contended in her petition that ECP had no jurisdiction to issue such an order and her counsel had also argued before the commission that the petition of her opposing candidates was not maintainable.

The petitioner argued that the elections were held on December 22 and consolidation of the results was done on December 23. It took three days to complete with the election process. Opposing candidates and their representatives were present at every stage and did not raise any objection. Whatever they alleged before ECP on December 26 were afterthoughts and malafide.

Her counsel Advocate Jehangiri said before the court that ECP decided this matter without jurisdiction and in violation of the Punjab Local Government Act 2013.