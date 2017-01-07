Islamabad-A new research points out an additional factor that might affect the chances of developing dementia, living near a major, busy road.

Dementia describes a wide range of brain illnesses that progressively lead to the loss of cognitive functioning. It affects reasoning, memory, behaviour, and the ability to perform daily tasks.

Researchers have set out to examine the link between residential proximity to major roads and the incidence of dementia in Ontario. However, dementia was found to be more common among people who lived closer to busy roads.

The study conducted at Public Health Ontario revealed that up to 1 in 10 cases of dementia among residents living within 50 meters of a major road could be attributed to traffic exposure. Additionally, the closer people lived to the busy roads, the higher their risk of developing dementia was.

The risk decreased the farther away people lived from the main road. The results suggest that the risk of dementia was 7 per cent higher for those living within 50 meters of a major roadway. This dropped to 4 per cent for those living within 50-100 meters, 2 per cent for those at 101-200 meters, and there was no increase in risk for those living more than 200 meters away.

Dr Hong Chen and team also found a link between long-term exposure to two common pollutants - nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter - and the incidence of dementia. Limitations of the study include its observational nature, which means that it could not establish causality. Furthermore, the pollution exposure was estimated based on the postcode, so the study could not consider the pollution that each individual may have been exposed to.

The authors highlight the significance of their study in the light of the growing prevalence of dementia, and the limited information researchers and healthcare professionals have on its causes and prevention.

Dr Chen said that “Our study suggests that busy roads could be a source of environmental stressors that could give rise to the onset of dementia. Increasing population growth and urbanisation have placed many people close to heavy traffic, and with widespread exposure to traffic and growing rates of dementia, even a modest effect from near-road exposure could pose a large public health burden. More research to understand this link is needed, particularly into the effects of different aspects of traffic, such as air pollutants and noise.”