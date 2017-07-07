Islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) on Thursday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-I) with overall passing percentage of 66.88.

As per details, 82701 appeared in exams on regular basis out of which 61313 passed the exam. The passing percentage of regular candidates remained 74.14.

Overall the passing percentage of female candidates in all groups remained greater than male candidates.

In the category of private and ex-students total 14936 candidates appeared in exam out of which 3989 remained successful. The percentage in this category was 26.71.

In science group, 72896 candidates including male and female appeared in exams and 75.98 percent was successful.

69.79 per cent male and 85.45 per cent females passed the exam in the group.

In humanities group, 82701 candidates appeared in exam 74.14 students passed it. In this group passing percentage of male was 30.13 and females 68.06 per cent.

In ex/private category of science group the passing ration of male candidates was 24.48 and females 35.92.

In humanities, 13.20 percent male candidates and 32.74 per cent females passed the exam.

During the exam 27 unfair means cases were reported and a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was ensured.

26 such cases have been decided.

The candidates whose result was withheld for want of fee/eligibility have been advised to resolve the discrepancies to get access to the result announced.

Some candidates result has been indicated as RL (result Latter on) which will be declared on the completion of requirements on the part of candidates/ Board.

The announced result is available on the official website of the board. Along with website the result is available on SMS code 5050.

As per announcement of the board, the result cards of the candidates will be dispatched following the declaration of result.

To facilitate the candidates the FBISE has also extended the facility of submitting online applications for issuance of migration certificate (NOC) and rechecking of papers.