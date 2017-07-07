CDA conducts operation

against encroachments

ISLAMABAD: The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday conducted operation against encroachments in green belt along IJP Road.

Police officials of Shams Colony and CDA officials along with city administration took part in the operation. The green belt was cleared of the spare parts of vehicles that were imported from other countries as scrap. During the operation, staff of Enforcement Directorate removed several fixed and moveable encroachments from Rawalpindi side right of way of IJP road opposite sector I-12. 30 Kanals of estate land was retrieved from illegal occupants.

During this operation, two wood talls, two construction material depot, two fruit stalls, twenty jhugees, three cabins, seven auto workshops and a store illegally constructed for old vehicles and spare parts was demolished with the help of heavy machinery. The operation will remain continue on Friday i.e. July 7, 2017.–STAFF REPORT

ED issues transfer, superannuation notification

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Thursday issued a notification of transfer and superannuation of government officers. According to the notification, Chaudhry Amir Abbas, section officer BS-17 (establishment division) has been transferred to Punjab on deputation basis.

Tariq Mehmood Pasha, an officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) has relinquished charge as Secretary Economic Affairs Division on attaining the age of superannuation from June 27, 2017.–APP

NBF to acknowledge

literary events

ISLAMABAD: The National Book Foundation (NBF) has included works of different noted poets including a poem “Adl-e-Jahangir” by Shibli Nomani in its ‘Nazam Calendar’ for July 2017.

The calendar also includes poems of Shakaib Jalali’s “Eid ka din,” Shabnam Shakil’s “Adl-e-dairyab,” “Ehd-e-Wafa” by Shakil Badayoni, “Geene Marne Ki Ek Saat” by Shehzad Ahmed and Dr Sughra Sadaf’s poem “Ek Sabz Khawahish.” The NBF has included the works of poets in the calendar to acknowledge their contribution and promote their work.–APP

GPO employee looted at gunpoint

RAWALPINDI: An employee of General Post Office (GPO) was looted within the jurisdiction of Nasir Abad police.

Some unknown armed motorcyclists looted Rs 150,000 from Siddique, an employee of GPO, when he was passing through the area of Nasirabad in GPO mail office vehicle. The armed persons intercepted the vehicle and looted him at gunpoint. Police have registered case and started investigation.–Online

Man allegedly abducted

ISLAMABAD: A man has allegedly been kidnapped within the limits of Sabzi Mandi police in federal capital.

One Manzar Ali reported to the local police that some unknown persons had kidnapped his brother Amjid Ali from sector H-11/1. Police have registered case and started investigation.–Online

Establishment of National Science School discussed

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology organised second meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee for Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) for 1,800 Young Students Phase-I (Component-I).

The meeting discussed progress of the project so far and expressed satisfaction over it. The establishment of National Science School under government’s vision 2025 was main agenda item of the meeting which also discussed issues observed during execution of the project.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired the meeting while Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh-ur-Rahman and other high officials also attended the meeting.–APP

12 rescued in traffic crashes

RAWALPINDI: Total 11 road traffic crashes were reported in the District Command and Control Room Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours in which 10 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, one victim who sustained minor injuries was provided first-aid at the spot by the emergency medical team.

The data shows that eight drivers including an underage, two pedestrians and two passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. Total 12 victims were affected by road traffic crashes.

According to the data, 11 motorbikes, two motorcars, two vans and slow moving carts were involved in the aforesaid road traffic accidents.–APP

PPO collects WASA bills

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Post Office has started collecting bills of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

GPO Rawalpindi and other post offices have started receiving the bills under an agreement signed by Managing Director WASA/RDA Rawalpindi and Deputy Post Master General North Punjab.

People have started enjoying the facility to deposit the bills of WASA in addition to bills of electricity, gas and PTCL with Pakistan Post from Monday to Saturday. The GPO will collect the bills from 9am to 9pm.–APP

The scheme was envisioned to be implemented through the collaborative efforts of relevant existing institutions and science enthusiasts in the public and private sectors.

The main goals of STFS are attracting youth towards science in early years of education, developing a competitive knowledge economy through value addition and improving the quality of science and technology education particularly in the natural sciences and mathematics.

The participants were informed that PSF will manage the STFS up to higher secondary level whereas the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be responsible for higher education under the scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Secretary Ministry of Finance, Chairman HEC and Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation and STFS Project Director.

Remand extended in kidney case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Tuesday extended physical remand of people linked to illegal kidney transplants in Lahore. Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad and nine others are facing charges of running an illegal kidney transplant facility in the city. A judicial magistrate rejected the bail petition of a man who allegedly posted blasphemous content on Facebook. Waqar has been booked for creating a fake account in the name of a woman and then posting controversial content on his social media page. He had filed a petition for bail, saying that he had nothing to do with the allegations. –STAFF REPORTER

18 marriage halls sealed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority on Tuesday sealed 18 marriage halls in Garden Town, Gulberg and Johar Town for violation of building bylaws. The sealed premises include As per the officials, neither LDA allowed setting up marriage halls on these premises nor owners submitted plans for approval. –STAFF REPORTER