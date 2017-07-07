Islamabad - Dozens of students of Al-Razi Medical College Peshawar on Thursday organised a protest against suspension of registration of the college by Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC).

The protest was organised outside the press club. The demonstrators were holding banners declaring the suspension of registration of the college by PMDC and Khyber Medical University (KMU).

“Save our academic year and paid fees,” the students sloganeered.

Talking to The Nation, a student Waqar Alam said that the future of around 150 students has been put at stake due to negligence of PMDC, Al-Razi medical College and KMU. He said that in students from 1st to 3rd year have paid millions as fee but now the registration has been cancelled and the matter is being delayed in the Supreme Court. “As the matter is pending in the court, time of students is being wasted and their future is hanging,” he said.

Waqar also said that PMDC is also not absorbing the students in other medical institutes.

Another student Kamran Khan said that when the college was started it was registered with the PMDC in 2013; however, its registration was cancelled for not fulfilling the requirement of PMDC.

“PMDC cancelled the registration on multiple inspections,” he said.

He said now the tussle between college, university and PMDC is affecting future of the students.

According to him, each student paid Rs1 million per annum to college and they have been left on the road. Alamgir Khan another student said that the registration of the college was suspended after four months of its inauguration; however, the college administration took the case in Peshawar High Court (PHC) and won.

Later on, the matter was taken into SC and still its hearing date has not been set leading to waste of their academic time.

Students also said that the owner of the college Nasir Khan Khattak, a legislature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at National Assembly is avoiding facing the students after playing with their future.

The students requested from SC to take notice of the issue for the sake of their future.