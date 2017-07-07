Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works has sought a comprehensive briefing by Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Thalian Joint Venture Housing Project.

The committee directed for presentation of all substantiating documents in this regard in the next meeting. The body met under the chairmanship of MNA Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari at Parliament House on Thursday. The committee decided to have a comprehensive briefing from the FGEHF on the housing project in view of the concerns raised by the members of the body regarding availability of water, title of land, access from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and eligibility of the joint venture partner.

The members were of the view that neither joint venture partner was selected as per approval of the cabinet and laid down procedures by the government nor it had the capacity to carry out the project. They also raised concerns about the feasibility of the project in terms of availability of water, title of land and access from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway.

The committee while discussing the progress on the implementation of recommendations of the sub-committee of the standing committee on Prime Minister’s Low Cost Housing Project Kuchlak, Balochistan expressed its dissatisfaction and directed Ministry of Housing and Works to initiate an immediate action as suggested by the sub-committee in its report. The committee also directed Pakistan Housing Authority to assist Quetta Development Authority (QDA) for removal of encroachments on the land of the said project.

Director General QDA apprised the committee that the said land has been massively encroached upon and till the removal of encroachers, feasibility of the project could not be carried out. He assured government of Balochistan’s support for removal of encroachers and conduct of feasibility study. The committee directed for removal of encroachers within 15 days.

The committee after briefing on the policy of PHA for allotment of plots for mosques for its projects directed the ministry to take representatives of all disgruntled sects on board who had been disregarded during the allotment process. The chairman informed the committee that he had received various complaints regarding allotment of plots for mosques. The committee directed the ministry to formulate a policy in this regard and also work on the proposal of constructing mosques through its own resources in all its future projects instead of allotting plots for the purpose, leading to litigation.

Earlier, MNA Rajab Ali Khan Baloch presented report of the sub-committee on Estate Office. The committee appreciated his efforts for presenting a comprehensive report on the malpractices and irregularities in the Estate Office. The committee decided to discuss the said report in the next meeting.