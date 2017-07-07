Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under an anti-dengue drive has inspected 2,867 sites and sealed five premises due to non-compliance of dengue SOPs.

RCB spokesperson Qasier Mahmood on Thursday told APP that the board has taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive are inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

The 2,104 houses were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 48 points was removed from Qasimabad, Naseerabad, Saddar, Gawalmandi, Dhoke Syedan, Muhallah Masjid Noor, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustaqeem, Milad Chowk and Fazalabad areas.

The 763 commercial spots were also checked while dengue larva was removed from six points. Five spots were sealed while FIR against a violator was also lodged.

He said action in accordance with the law is taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The main focus of the campaign is on public health education.

The sanitary staff has been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas, he added.

The RCB teams are also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens are being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

The teams are removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

He said vulnerable points are regularly being checked and special inspection is conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

The spokesman urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.