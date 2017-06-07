Rawalpindi - A team of Wah Cannt police have arrested three kidnappers involved in abducting and releasing a citizen after taking ransom, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Tuesday.

The detained kidnappers were identified as Imran, Ali Khan and Akbar Khan.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja appreciated the efforts of police team including Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Wah Cannt and announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes from them, he said.

According to him, a citizen namely Shah Zameen had been kidnapped from Wah Cannt by two kidnappers Imran and Ali Khan and later was taken to Mardan where they confined him in a house of their accomplice Akbar Khan. Later on, the kidnappers contacted the family of abducted person and demanded ransom for his safe recovery, he said. The kidnappers released the abducted man after receiving Rs2.3 million ransom. He said that City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi constituted a special team under surveillance of SHO PS Wah Cannt Zaheeruddin Babar who managed to arrest the two members of kidnapping gang. He said police also raided in Mardan and held Akbar Khan.

He added that cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. The spokesman added that RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja lauded the services of police raiding team and announced commendatory certificates for the team besides awarding cash prizes to SHO and other cops.

On the other hand, police, following instructions of CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, launched a special drive against anti-social elements and held 12 outlaws from different parts of the city.

Police have also recovered 1910 grams of hashish and four pistols of 30-bore with 14 bullets from the possession of detainees. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

LHC suspends ASJ orders for registering case against CPO

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench has suspended orders of an additional sessions judge regarding registration of case against the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), a deputy superintendent of police, and four officials of traffic police on complaint of former station house officer of Westridge.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Khalid Mahmood Malik Tuesday suspended orders of ASJ Sajida Chaudhry and issued notices to SI Malik Asif, former SHO Westridge to respond to petition of Faiz Ahmed, a traffic warden whom SI Asif tortured mercilessly.

In his petition, Faiz, through Advocate Basharat Ullah Khan, had argued that Race Course police had already registered an FIR on his complaint against SI Asif who along with five other policemen beat him up outside office of city traffic police on May 17 when he stopped the SHO from taking his private car into the office premises. The petitioner said that the cops thrashed him so badly that he got his clavicle bone fractured. He said that the senior police officers took notice of the incident and ordered investigation.

The warden said that the incident took place in jurisdiction of Race Course Police and the FIR was registered duly.

Fiaz informed the high court that SI Asif was wrong when he stated before the ASJ that he was obstructed from carrying out official duties by CTO Shahid Ali Yousaf, DSP Headquarters Taimoor Khan, and four traffic wardens.

He added that SI Asif noted the incident in daily diary of Westridge Police as the incident took place in limits of Race Course Police. The ASJ on plea of SI Asif that the traffic officials obstructed him from carrying out official duties had directed the Race Course police to register a criminal case.