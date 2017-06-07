Islamabad - The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) over poor performance.

SSP Operations, Sajid Kiani suspended the SHO Sabzi Mandi police station, Asjad Mahmood and SHO Lohi Bher police station, Malik Bashir over failure in curbing crime in their respective jurisdictions.

Both have been asked to report at the Police Lines. Inspector Rukhsar Mehdi has been posted as SHO Sabzi Mandi police station while Inspector Mahboob Ahmed has been given charge as SHO Loi Bher police station.

Meanwhile, a Chinese national has approached the interior minister and police against his business partner. In his application, Liu Xiaolong said that he entered into an agreement with Ishtiaq Ali Rastgar, son of Sardar Ali, a resident of Islamabad, in 2016 regarding property in sector F-7 markaz Islamabad for initial period of five years.

As he started running a hotel over there, the accused Ishtiaq Ali tried to create hurdles in the business and few days later, he along with 8 persons allegedly entered the premises and kicked out the staff out of the hotel.

Armed with deadly weapons, he added, they beat him and the staff. The Kohsar police have also registered a case against the accused under section 406 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Margalla police have booked one Saifullah Khan for abducting, torturing the son of former IGP Islamabad, Bani Amin on May 24. An FIR registered with the police station on May 26, 2017 said that Muhammad Ali Amin was abducted and beaten up by the accused and the police have booked the accused under section 365, 342, 395, 324 of the PPC. Further investigation is underway. Saifullah is reportedly serving in NAB as Assistant Director Islamabad.

Islamabad police have also arrested six drug pushers and recovered around three kilogram narcotics from them, a police spokesman said. The accused were held during special checking at `Pind Parian’ and `Dore Village’. Police recovered a total of 2.755 kilogram heroin from the nabbed drug peddlers who have been identified as Shafique, Abid, Shaukat Khan, Aizaz and Shehzad.