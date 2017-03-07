Rawalpindi-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has registered a case against an Inspector of Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Motor Branch for registering three non-custom paid vehicles in violation of government rules, sources informed on Monday.

The case has been registered by ACE against ETD Motor Branch Inspector Salim Sadiq Butt under sections 420/468/471 of PPC and 5/2/47 of PCA on complaint of Ghulam Mustafa Khan, General Secretary Muttahida Transport Federation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, sources said.

However, the sources said, the accused inspector was yet to be arrested by ACE Rawalpindi Region.

According to contents of the FIR, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, the complainant, stated before ACE Rawalpindi Region that Inspector Salim Sadiq Butt illegally registered three non-custom paid vehicles in 2015 in sheer violation of government rules. He mentioned the inspector also took a non-custom paid vehicle bearing registration number RIA-15-777 as bribe for issuing registration books to two other non-custom paid vehicles. The complainant told the investigators that inspector has allegedly sent the vehicle underground besides cancelling its registration book, they said.

After holding inquiry into the allegations, sources said, ACE Rawalpindi Region Inspector Mumtaz Ahmed Mekan chalked out a first investigation report.

Ghulam Mustafa Khan, however, while talking to The Nation, alleged that Inspector had registered five non-custom paid vehicles and he had also lodged complaint with ACR mentioning the crime of inspector. He said ACE only noted three vehicles in the case. Salim Sadiq Butt did not attend his cell phone when tried to contact him to know his version on the allegations.