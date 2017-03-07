islamabad - The Bangladesh government’s claim that around 03 million people were killed during fall of Dhaka tragedy is only a myth and orchestrated by the anti-Pakistan elements, experts said on Monday.

Global Village Space (GVS), a think tank, held a panel discussion on the book ‘Creation of Bangladesh: Myths Exploded’ by Dr Junaid Ahmad to examine the actual events of civil war of 1971. Author Junaid Ahmed is an academician and researcher. He studied at the Concordia University and McGill University in Montreal Canada in mid 1970s.

The panelist included Dr Junaid Ahmad, Defense Analyst Ikram Sehgal, ex-law minister Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Brigadier (Retd) Taj Commander of Operation Search Light, 1971 and Dr Moeed Pirzada. Dr Junaid Ahmed, who mostly quoted sources from Bangladesh, India and western media record in compiling his book, established the fact that killing of 03 million people in 1971 tragedy was a myth created by all anti-Pakistan forces.

He said the toll of killings could not be declared more than 30,000 in the given timeframe in which Indian media and Bangladesh government repeatedly declared it 03 million. He also questioned the number of soldiers surrendered when the ceasefire was announced. “93,000 soldiers never surrendered, it was wrongly projected by anti-Pakistan elements, in fact they were only 34,000,” the author said during discussion.

With the reference of historical official meetings held between Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Indian officials, the author explained, the figure of 03 million killings was floated by Indian side to Bangladesh. “Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tajudin after the war said that 30,000 people were killed during civil war but President Mujeeb-ur-Rehman distorted the figure,” he said. Dr Junaid Ahmad said that the wrong argument was initiated purposely and dominant media at that time misreported the facts.

The author also stated that Pakistan government also made mistakes due to which the country met that fate. “Raw is again trying to implement same strategy in the region of Balochistan and Karachi city and we have to take it serious,” he said. The author argued though the country should move forwarded, eye must be kept on the conspiracies of anti-Pakistan elements. Talking to The Nation, Dr Junaid Ahmad said that claims of Bangladeshi government and authors and also Indian academia were flawed.

“It is not possible from any angle to hold such massive killings in the said months, this question led the Bangladesh government to ban this book,” he said. He said the commission constituted by then Bangladesh government also didn’t report any mass graves. Brigadier (Retd) Taj, then Commander of Operation Search Light, 1971 disclosed to the participants that killing of 25,000 persons in the Dhaka University on March 25, 1971 was totally a propaganda. All the hostels were vacated days before the operation so it is illogical to propagate killings of so many people in one night.

“In a civil war situation how it is possible that educational institutes were remained opened? All the people in hostels were mostly separatists from Mukti Bahni,” said Brig Taj.

He said mostly the killed people were either Biharis or from western Pakistan.

Defense analyst Akram Sehgal argued that around 08 months are required to kill 03 million people. He said that the book has narrated the facts and exposed the false propaganda. “We must move forward but learn from the history also,” he said.

Legal expert Ahmar Bilal Sufi declaring the book as an opener for new generation talked on the legal aspects of the 1971 tragedy.

He said the war crime tribunal constituted by the Bangladesh government violated the legal procedures. “The defendants were also not given proper access to legal procedures,” he argued.

He said the facts given in the book could be also helpful to commence legal process against the propaganda. “It’s a unique historic account and has enough evidence against the propaganda,” said Soofi.

The panelists also demanded of the government to take testimonies of the people who were not summoned by the Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission to put the record straight. Large number of people participated in the event and appreciated the book.

In 2016, Bangladesh cabinet approved a ‘Liberation War Denial Crimes Act’, on the pattern of ‘Holocaust Denial Laws’ that makes it a criminal offence to question the number of people that died between March 25 and December 16, 1971.