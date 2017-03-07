islamabad - The government has decided to maintain a central database of the people visiting the twin cities from other parts of the country, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The decision to this effect was taken in a recently-held meeting with Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan in the chair. On the other side, the law-enforcing agencies have been asked to keep special eye on Peshawar, Sangjani toll plazas for any suspicious activity. The meeting also decided to constitute a number of committees comprising officials from the twin cities to evolve a strategy for preventing any terrorist attack, suggest the documents exclusively available with The Nation.

A committee has been constituted comprising officials from the twin cities which include AIG operations and two SPs from ICT and SSP operations and two SPs from Rawalpindi. The committee would be responsible for compiling a list of bus stands and hotels/guest houses where people visiting from other parts of the country stay. The meeting decided that NADRA may be contacted for developing a central database of such visitors in the Ministry of Interior. SOPs in this regard would be devised by involving general public/local community, the meeting decided. The registration and monitoring of inhabitants/tenants in each locality, especially the areas having mixed population would be ensured. SSP operations, CPO from ICT and SSP Operations Rawalpindi would identify and put up a list of buildings that are sensitive from security point of view and suggest the measures for their security. Furthermore, Chief Commissioner ICT and Commissioner Rawalpindi would evolve and put up a strategy for taking extra security measures during dawn and dusk and rush hours for preventing terrorist attacks. The meeting further decided that personnel of ICT and Rawalpindi police’s Special Branch may be deputed at Peshawar and Sangjani toll plazas of motorway to watch any suspicious activity.

Another committee comprising Chief Commissioner ICT, IG Police ICT, Sector Commander Rangers and DIG HQ ICT from Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi and DC Rawalpindi from Rawalpindi division would be responsible for identification of areas for combing operation, especially having presence of foreigners or mixed population. The committee would also be supervising and monitoring the intelligence-based operations. It would meet daily and submit its report to the higher authorities on weekly basis. Yet another committee consisting of DIG police HQ, DIG security, two SPs and Wing Commander Rangers from Islamabad and CPO, DC, SSP operations and an SP from Rawalpindi would be responsible for revisiting placement of pickets at entry, exit and sensitive points including Red Zone of ICT on scientific lines. The committee would also prepare a detailed proposal for revamping and improving infrastructure at the pickets and rationalize manpower and duty shift/timings at the pickets.