Ilamabad-National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) (beat 5, sector North 2) foiled an attempt of looting passengers near Gujar Khan and recovered a vehicle carrying commando caps, wireless set and antenna, mobile phones and fake number plates, said the police on Monday.

According to details, NH&MP received information on help line 130 that three persons boarding a black Honda Civic car bearing registration number FDT-230 are searching different vehicles as their activity seemed suspicious. When the NH&MP officers reached the spot, the suspicious persons fled the scene heading towards Rawalpindi. The police alerted the officers at Mandra toll plaza to intercept the vehicle.

In the meantime, the officials said, officers of speed checking squad observed the said car and tried to stop it near Mandra toll plaza but the suspicious persons fled towards Chackwal road. The police chased the suspicious car and stopped it near Mandra Railway Phatak on Mandra-Chakwal road. Suspects left their vehicle near the Railway Phatack and fled from the scene. During search of the vehicle, NH&MP officers recovered commando caps, wireless Set and antenna, fake number plates however, the suspects succeeded in fleeing from the scene. Subsequently, it was revealed that the actual registration number of the vehicle is ATK-090 instead of the displayed registration number i.e. FDT-230. The police believed that suspects are members of a criminal group involved in looting people coming from abroad. The vehicle and recovered items have been handed over to Mandra police for further legal process into the matter while search for the suspects is underway. DIG North Zone, Abbas Ahsan has applauded the efforts of the police, the officials said.