rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Monday issued notices to 30 property owners for illegal construction.

According to RCB spokesman, Building Control Department conducted raids in several areas including Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony Farooqabad, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony and other areas and the building rules violators were served notices as RCB administration was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions in cantt areas.

He said the ongoing operation against illegal construction in RCB areas had been accelerated on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah.

He said the revenue generation had also been increased as now the citizens were submitting their building plans to get formal approval.

The citizens should not violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone, he added.

Meanwhile, RCB anti-encroachment team confiscated four truckload goods of encroachers from Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and Masrial Road.

The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted to police in murder, kidnapping and dacoity cases, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed all police officials to accelerate efforts for arresting those who are at large after committing crime of heinous nature.

Following his directions, Sub-Inspector Sher Ahmed from Tarnol police station arrested Sajid son of Jamal Uddin for his alleged involvement in a murder case. He escaped after killing a person three years before, police spokesman added.

Meanwhile, ASI Muhammad Sharif from Bahra Kahu police station arrested Arif Gul wanted to police in a kidnapping case while Sub-Inspector Abdul Waheed apprehended Qamar Zaman for his alleged involvement in dacotiy case.