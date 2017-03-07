rawalpindi - Scores of residents living around new Islamabad Airport at Fateh Jang staged a massive protest demonstration on Monday against decision of the federal government to acquire more land for the airport.

They chanted slogans against the government and management of new Islamabad Airport and demanded the government to withdraw its decision. They also blocked road leading to the new airport causing immense troubles for the traffic, including labourers working on airport.

AC Saddar Division Taslim Ali Khan along with high-ups of Land Revenue Department also reached the protest site and negotiated with the protestors being led by Sardar Awais Ali, Sardar Mushtaq, Raja Ayub and Raja Ayub.

According to details, a large number of villagers gathered at Katarian Chowk on the road linking Motorway with the new airport and carried out a protest demonstration against the federal government. The protestors blocked the road for traffic for more than three hours. The land owners wanted the government either not to acquire more land or pay market rates for their lands.

The areas that would be affected by the planned land acquisition include villages of union councils of Bajnial, Jangle, Kanal, Dhoke Mera Shah, Niawala, Dulatpur, Pind Jandal, Chak Fatooh, Kholy, Kak Chaudhry, Dhoke Neeli, Dhoke Amanat, Katarian, Dhoke Dhalo, Dhoke Ammoon Wali, Mian Rasheeda, Bajnial, Pind Ranjah, and other areas.

The speakers, while addressing the protestors, said it was strange on the part of government to acquire land for fourth time. They said that the Civil Aviation Authority had completed the project of airport as the outer boundary walls of the facility had also been completed. They said that it was beyond their understanding that why the government wanted to acquire more land.

They said that earlier the government promised to provide jobs to those people whose land would be acquired at the airport but the promised had not so far been fulfilled. They added the government had offered very nominal price for the land whereas the actual market value of the lands around the airport was too high.

They said that the government had offered very low prices. They said that the government price would not enable the affected families to purchase land or houses in nearby areas.

They said that the market value for the land marked for acquisition ranged from Rs1.5 million per kanal to Rs2.5 million. The government instead had been offering Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 per marla to the owners of land.

According to the protestors, the government first acquired the land in 1987 and then after a few years paid very low prices. It was in 2005 and in 2006 that the CAA purchased further land on market prices through private persons. The land was however transferred in the name of CAA.

They said that the government needed to pay market prices for the land if it was required.

Haji Muhammad Azam, Chairman of UC Jangle, when contacted, said that the area people were concerned about the plan for further land acquisition.

He said that the area residents appeal to the government to provide market price for their ancestral lands.

The protestors called off their protest after Chadhry Sher Ali, area MPA, Malik Muhammad Asif, brother-in-law of Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, and Assistant Commissioners of Fateh Jang and Rawalindi Tasnim Ali Khan assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the federal government.