Rawalpindi-A two-day international seminar on Promotion of Floriculture in Pakistan commenced at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Monday, with an aim to promote the flower cultivation at commercial and export level in Pakistan.

The seminar is being arranged by the Department of Horticulture in collaboration with the Pakistan society of horticultural science. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the inaugural session while two foreign speakers Dr John M Dole from USA and Dr van Kester from Netherland also presented their good experiences to audience.

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed, while addressing the seminar, advised the participants to grow flowers that can meet the international quality requirements. He said that there is a great potential of floriculture in Potohar reign and it is a fast growing sector of Pakistan. He added that Pakistan is blessed by favourable agro climatic conditions, cheap labour and variety of soils. He said that it has the potential to develop a strong floriculture sector. He further said that there is also great need and scope for value addition in floriculture products through processing, packaging and supply chain management. This would increase the farm income, generate employment opportunities and help to reduce poverty, he added. He also suggested the government and private sector to solve the issues related to the market or lack of a proper cold chain, and inadequate transport facilities for enhancing the floriculture industry in Pakistan.

Dr John described the importance of foliage plant, cut flowers and ornamental plants. He indicated the narrow range of floriculture products in Pakistan and suggested new plant species for introduction in Pakistan. He also provided knowledge about cut flower production all-round the year. He described the quality parameters of different cut flower required in international market. He highlighted the present scenario of floriculture in Pakistan. He also highlighted the issues and their solution to promote the floriculture business in Pakistan.

Dr Van descried the cut flower industry in Netherlands and how they cultivate and export the cult flower in all over the world. Dr Nadeem Akhter Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Crop and Food Sciences delivered the welcome address to participants and appreciated the participation of foreign experts.