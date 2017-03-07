Islamabad-Senate Committee on the National Health Services (NHS) recommended on Monday to transform the National Institute of Health (NIH) on modern lines and make appointments against vacant posts.

The committee met at the NIH in the chair of Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, where it was informed that different health departments have been established on the land of NIH under rent of Rs300 million.

The committee was told that annual rent in this regard is Rs37 million which has not been paid for several years. It was also disclosed in the meeting that 70 shops were allotted to the employees of NIH. It was also that NIH has no Information Technology (IT) professional till now and the receipts received in regard of medical tests have no computerised record. The committee also discussed the procedure of health facility and discussed functional and financial problems of the department.

Acting Executive Directive (ED) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, while briefing the committee, said that the department is currently performing 22 functions and it is the sole department involved in preparing lifesaving vaccines. The committee was briefed that total approved seats of NIH are 1055 out of which 344 are lying vacant.

The committee was further informed that in 2015-16 around 100,000 patients visited the NIH for laboratory tests while the machines for medical tests are 30-year-old. The committee was told that NIH earns Rs256 million annually from medical tests while the government’s grant to the department is Rs470 million.

The committee was also told that there is no IT professional in the department and functioning without a computer system. The committee in its recommendations directed to fill the vacant posts and to hire IT professional on emergency basis.

The committee also recommended launching media campaign regarding seasonal diseases to create awareness among the public.

The committee, while directing to appoint permanent ED of the department, also asked for making standard of medicines more effective in the country.

The committee was informed that NIH has total of 654 acres of land on which different departments of health, including WHO department is also established.

The chairman committee and other members, including Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Mian, Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh and others also recommended to raise budget of the department.