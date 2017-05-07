rawalpindi - The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Ali Raza on Saturday handed over three children to their mother after she furnished a surety bond and promised that she would bring them back from Peshawar when they were required by the police.

The ADSJ handed over Khan Dad, Farisha and Sadam to their mother, as the children had been in custody of Child Protection Bureau of Punjab since May 2, the day they were recovered from a house in Dheri Hassanabad by Civil Lines Police.

The mother while claiming the custody of her children told the court that her children left their home to play outside and disappeared on May 1.

She said that she lodged a complaint with area police station in Peshawar about disappearance of her children.

She said that later she learnt that her children were in Rawalpindi, as they were recovered by the police from captivity of alleged drug peddlers.

District Officer Child Protection Bureau Abid Ali Naqvi told media that the children were handed over to their mother after she furnished surety bonds and gave assurance that they would be produced in the court when required.

When contacted, Sub Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmed of Tariqabad police post said that the police had been after the accused who detained and chained the children.

The police recovered the children from a house at Dheri Hassanabad as they were chained and locked. The children were detained by Sheikh Azhar (a dismissed cop) along with Qamar Butt, Ahsan, and Haji Sajid.

The police officer said that the children when detained were carrying 1kg hashish. The children had informed the police and a court of law in their statement that a man gave them plastic bag containing hashish and said another man would take the bag from them in Rawalpindi.

SI Naveed said that accused Qaiser Butt, a serving police constable, had obtained pre-arrest bail.