ISLAMABAD - It is a routine in the diplomatic life to meet diplomats, ambassadors and to spend some years with them and finally say good bye to them.

It was hard saying good bye to Ina Lepel, the Ambassador of Germany at a farewell dinner which she hosted to meet her intimate friends at her residence in the diplomatic enclave, Islamabad.

I held her hand for some time, conveyed my sentiments and left the German embassy with a heavy heart as the loss of a good friend of mine in the diplomatic life of Islamabad.

Ina Lepel’s transfer back to Berlin was so sudden not for her friends but also for herself. She spent almost two years in Islamabad and did a magnificent job in bringing relations of both the countries on a new path of mutual cooperation and development of trade and economy to a new height.

She has been promoted and will be the Director General in the foreign office for Asia and Pacific region. She will be looking after Pakistan and other Asian countries in the foreign office at Berlin.

She told that she would be leaving after two days on Monday and due to this transfer, she has not packed her luggage yet. She will come back again to Islamabad after assuming her charge in Berlin. She said that she had not accomplished different projects she was working on, which were about to be completed but it is a part of diplomatic life to be prepared for posting.

It was a second time to say goodbye to Ina Lepel once in 2009 when she left after three years in Islamabad as deputy head of the German mission. From 2006-2009, she was living in F-6/3 where she used to make many reception and dinners for her friends.

It was pleasant news to hear when she came back to Islamabad as an ambassador. Lepel is a very true and genuine friend of Pakistan. She posses a very simple and strong personality like “sufi and Darwaish” those who are not much concerned about themselves and believe in the simplicity and dedication to other.

The French Ambassador Martine Dorance is a very seasoned bureaucrat despite my many questions about the French election for the president on coming Sunday she has not shared any point of view that who will win. She was much interested in the European unity and was avoiding comment on election. I believe every bureaucrat should be like her, non-political and to avoid and show any sympathy with any candidate.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and French Ambassador Dorance were sitting together at the dining table and were listening the interesting comments by Sher Ali Mazari form Baluchistan.

Ina Lepel in her farewell speech thanked all Pakistani friends for their cooperation during her stay in Islamabad as an ambassador of Germany.

She appreciated the hospitality of Pakistani people and said they are friendly, dynamic and brave people and are always ready to meet different challenges. She said that she had a wonderful stay in Islamabad which she enjoyed very much. She hoped that in her new capacity as In-charge of Asia and Pacific region, she would be looking after Pakistan also and hopefully there would be chances to visit Pakistan again. She said that she is going back on Monday and this reception was for her very close friends at a short notice and I am thankful for their presence. She was hopeful about the bright future of Pakistan despite present difficulties.

Brexit is a great setback for the unity of Europe .The strong voice from the presidential candidate of France Marine Le Pen reflects the growing threat to the European unity. France and Germany were the founder of European Union and the architect of European unity. German election is also very close which will be held on 24th September, 2017. Let’s hope that the exit from EU should not be the part of election campaign in Germany like France.

If Marine Le pen would successful in getting about 40 per cent vote on Sunday during the presidential election then the future of European union would be in real danger and it will not be possible to maintain this unity for a long time and then no one would be ready to pay the cast of unity.

Pakistan and Germany are enjoying cordial relation and the trade volume between two is 2.5 billion dollar which is highest with any other European country. There are about 100,000 Pakistanis working in Germany and enjoying equal opportunity in different segments of the society. German Chancellor Angela Merkel last visit to Russia and meeting with Vladimir Putin is a step forward for the peace and prosperity in Europe. During the last election of Germany Angela Merkel’s party Christian democrat union (CDU) got 40 per cent vote whereas the Social Democrats (SPD) got 20 per cent vote. This time the new leader of Social Democrats Martin schulz who has served as a President of European Parliament is also a better candidate in the next election and it is anticipated that these two major parties Christen Democrat and Social Democrat will make an alliance and Angela Merkel would continue the responsibility of chancellor during the next tenure also.

–The writer is a freelance contributor