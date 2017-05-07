rawalpindi - A special judicial magistrate has imposed heavy fine on management of a five star hotel in Rawalpindi for providing substandard food to the guests, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

Special Judicial Magistrate Cantonment Board, Syed Zafar Hussain Naqvi has issued fine ticket of Rs 0.9 million to the manager of a local hotel for supplying unhygienic and substandard food items to the guests. The sources said a team of CCB, taking action on a complaint, raided the hotel and took the samples of edibles and sent them to laboratory for examination. The food experts had examined the food items in laboratory and issued their report declaring that substandard material was being used in preparing of food items being supplied in the hotel.

Similarly, the Special Judicial Magistrate Syed Zafar Hassan Naqvi also imposed fine of Rs 80,000 to the management of a restaurant for providing unhygienic food items to the consumers.