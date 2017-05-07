islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 1,878 criminals during the ongoing year and recovered valuables worth Rs 135.4 million including 113 snatched cars, 31 motorbikes, gold ornaments and foreign currency from them.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Sajid Kiani said that Islamabad police is striving hard to ensure relief to citizens and owing such efforts it got remarkable success against criminal elements during the current year. Following directions from Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the SSP (Operations) said that effective steps were taken within available resources to abolish crime and elaborate security in the city. All Zonal SPs, SDPOS, DSP CIA, notables of the city were also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the performance of Islamabad police, he said that 188 criminals were arrested in 99 dacoity cases and valuables around Rs 7 million were recovered from them.

A total of 233 persons were held for being involved in burglary and theft incidents and looted items worth more than Rs.40 million were recovered from them.

The stolen cars of more than Rs 80.6 million were recovered from 77 accused in 133 cases while 23 motorcycle thieves were held besides recovery of more than 31 motorbikes from them.

A remarkable success was achieved against those possessing illegal weapons and 40 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 28 carbines, 190 pistols, 1782 rounds and seven daggers were recovered from 261 nabbed persons.

SSP Islamabad said that 281 drug pushers/bootleggers were arrested and 79.671 kilogram hashish, 12.318 kilogram heroin, 380 gram opium and 3184 liquor bottles were recovered from them.

Islamabad police, he said, traced eight blind murder cases and nabbed 10 assassins while cases were registered against 77 persons under Foreigner Act.

SSP said that special campaign was launched against alms-seekers following directions of Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan and 813 beggars were held, 488 were sent to Edhi Home and 325 were challaned by courts.

During the ongoing year, SSP (Operations) said that Islamabad police conducted 92 search operations in the city and recovered huge cache of weapons, narcotics and other items from the suspects nabbed during this exercise.

In a bid to curb the menace of drug supply in educational institutions, 20 narcotics dealers were held for their involvement in this ugly business and more than 12 kilogram hashish, 380 gram opium, 650 gram heroin and tranquilizing pills were recovered from them.

The SSP informed the participants that 3442 proclaimed offender have been arrested since April 1, 2016 while 71 gambles and 37 persons involved in aerial firing were held.

Two persons were held during the ongoing year having 22 kilogram explosive material while eight extortionists were also held. Four persons were held for having fake currency while 48 persons were arrested for their involvement in immoral activities.

Highlighting more success stories of Islamabad Police, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani said that a gang of seven kidnappers demanding Rs 50 million as ransom amount from Syed Akbar Khan was busted; two dacoits involved in snatching purse from Canadian Senator Salma Atta Ullah Jan having $ 4200, Rs 62,000 and other valuables were held; a gang involved in ransacking houses after thrashing women physically was busted besides recovery of gold ornaments from them.

He said that killer of Chakwal police official ASI Muhammad Akhtar was arrested while criminals involved in looting house of Chinese national in Sabzi Mandi police station area were also held.

SSP Islamabad said that Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police nabbed several car thieves including 10 car receivers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and recovered 18 vehicles from them.

Later, Sajid Kiani handed over the keys of recovered cars, bikes and gold ornaments as well cash to their owners who appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police. They also thanked police officials and jawans who worked hard for recovery of their valuables.

SSP Islamabad said that computerised checking system affiliated with `Safe City’ has been started in the city and 980 places are checked within 24 hours. He said that Islamabad police is a committed force and efforts will remain continue to ensure protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens.

On the other hand, a man was killed in a firing incident took place in Khurram Colony in Sadiqabad. According to available information, two men namely Muhammad Yawar and Khurram Shehzad stormed into house of Yasin Shah and opened indiscriminate firing on him. In result, Yasin died on the spot while the killers managed to escape the scene. Police moved the dead body to DHQ for post-mortem while a murder case was registered against the accused. The reason behind the murder was told to be old enmity.