rawalpindi - Parents have decried that the management of private schools in the city are involved in collecting three-month fee in one instalment from the students for summer vacations which is a violation of the ban imposed by Lahore High Court (LHC).

The private schools management are forcing the parents to deposit three-month fee in advance before announcement of summer vacations.

The poor parents protested the defiance of private schools management and appealed the LHC to take notice of violation of its orders.

The parents have been conveyed messages through students to deposit advance fee till May 15 so that the announcement for three-month summer vacations can be made in time.

LHC Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi, in 2015, restrained the private schools from collecting fee during summer vacations. The court directed government to float advertisement in media. The judge laid down this verdict while hearing a petition moved by Advocate Sheeba Qaisar.

According to a survey, conducted by The Nation on Saturday, the management of private schools are forcing the poor parents to deposit three-month fee in advance with the accounts branch of the education institutions. The unprecedented move on part of private schools management has surprised the parents who protested against the injustice and demanded the government and the LHC to take notice. Talking to The Nation, Ahmed Fiaz of Tahli Mohri said, “The private school owners have been barred from collecting advance fee for summer vacations by the court but now they are forcing us to deposit it.”

He said that his two sons are studying in class 5 and 6 in a private school and it would be difficult for him to pay the advance fee. He said the government should take action against the school management. Saima Bibi, a house wife, told that the parents have been forced to come to schools and to deposit fee. “My little son has been asked by his teacher to convey message to parents to deposit the advance fee if they want earlier summer vacations,” she alleged.

“We have filed complaints against private school owners but no action was taken against them,” said many parents while talking to The Nation in different areas.

They said that private schools have become an uncontrolled mafia in Pakistan.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Divisional President Abrar Ahmed Khan, however, when contacted, denied that private schools are forcing parents for depositing advance fee. He said that action would be taken against the management of those schools found involved in violation of court orders. He said he held meeting with provincial education minister who has allowed the private schools to hold summer camps for class 5, 8, 9 and 10. No institution would charge fee for summer camps, he said. EDO Education Qazi Zahoor ul Haq was not available for his comments.